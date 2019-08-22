Fall sports start Friday
The Douglas High fall sports seasons gets underway Friday.
The cross country teams will host the Douglas Class Races on Friday in Gardnerville. The meet is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at Lampe Park. Participating schools include: Bishop Manogue, Carson, Damonte, Reed, Galena, McQueen, Hug, Reno, Spanish Springs and Wooster.
The volleyball team travels to Las Vegas for a weekend-long tournament. The boys and girls soccer teams will play at Lake Tahoe Community College during the weekend for a tournament.
An the Douglas football team starts its season with a road game at Sonoma Valley.
The Tigers’ 2019 football schedule:
Friday at Sonoma Valley
Aug. 30 vs. Hug
Sept. 6 vs. Reno
Sept. 13 vs. Reed
Sept. 20 at Spanish Springs
Oct. 4 vs. Wooster *
Oct. 11 at Galena *
Oct. 18 at Bishop Manogue*
Oct. 24 at Damonte Ranch*
Nov. 1 vs. Carson*
All games start at 7 p.m., unless noted.