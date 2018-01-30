Falcons sweep games against Virginia City

A big second half boosted Sierra Lutheran High to an important 52-43 Western 1A boys basketball victory against Virginia City on Saturday.

Sierra Lutheran (10-2 league, 16-5 overall) outscored the Muckers 29-14 in the second half to rally for the win and move into a tie for second-place in the league standings.

"I thought the boys played with a lot of resiliency," coach Ben Walther said. "Virginia City came out of the gates and played extremely well in the first half. We struggled to contain them on the offensive end, and they were able to force us into a lot of turnovers."

Virginia City (8-5, 11-11) led 29-23 at halftime, however, the Falcons took the lead with a 14-2 run through the third quarter..

"Fortunately, during the third quarter, we were more under control and had a few key possessions that allowed us to get the lead back. From there, our defense really stepped up the rest of the way. Great win for the team tonight," Walther said.

Zane Warkentin led the Falcons with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Thomas Mellum added 12 points, four steals and four assists, while Kyman Berger contributed six points and seven rebounds.

Recommended Stories For You

The Falcons are scheduled to play on Friday night at Pyramid Lake and then host league-leading Mineral County Saturday in a 5:30 p.m. game.

GIRLS

Sierra Lutheran's girls program rang up win No. 100 on Saturday when Ruth Boogman scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 29-23 decision over Virginia City.

The win also enabled Sierra Lutheran (6-5, 7-12) to take over sole possession of fourth-place in the Western 1A girls race.

Aleyna Gilson and Mikayla Talkington scored six points each. Gilson added six rebounds and eight steals. Talkington also pulled down nine rebounds.

"Very important win to keep our playoff hopes alive," Sierra Lutheran coach Michael Nelson said. "Both teams played hard and didn't give up. We played great defense to secure the win."