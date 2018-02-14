Falcons sweep Coleville

Zane Warkentin scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack in Sierra Lutheran High's 63-30 Western 1A league regular season-ending win at home against Coleville on Saturday night.

"Great effort tonight by the boys," said coach Ben Walther, whose Falcons open in the Northern 4A Region Tournament on Thursday in Reno. "It was Senior Night and great effort on both ends of the floor, especially the defensive end. Proud of how they finished the regular season and hope that they continue the effort in the playoffs."

Luke Bonafede added nine points, while Peyton Hedwall, Bret Walker and Kyman Berger finished with eight each. Senior Austin Stone contributed seven points. Hedwall also had three steals and four rebounds and Warkentin added six steals.

Sierra Lutheran (19-6 overall) plays its region opener at 4:40 p.m. against McDermitt (11-13) at North Valleys High School. The region semifinals are scheduled for Friday at North Valleys High School.

girls win in overtime

Sierra Lutheran outscored visiting Coleville, 5-0, in overtime to grab a 34-29 win on Saturday.

"What a great team win," coach Michael Nelson said. "Coleville was missing arguably their best player, but our defense rose to the challenge. Our seniors played a great game and led the way.

"After falling behind early, we began to get comfortable against their zone. They changed to a man defense in the second half and we responded well."

Aleyna Gilson led Sierra Lutheran with 12 points and Ruth Boogman had 11 plus nine rebounds. Taylor Davison had four clutch points in the fourth quarter and OT.

Sierra Lutheran (11-14 overall) comes is the West's No. 4 seed coming into a first-round game at 3 p.m. Thursday against McDermitt.

Pawahnee Minder scored 12 points to lead Coleville (16-6).

Coleville, the West's No. 2 seed going into the region tournament, opens on Thursday with a 6:20 p.m. game against Eureka.