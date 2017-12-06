Falcons fourth in tournament

Despite 22 points and 10 rebounds from Logan Schinzing, the Sierra Lutheran High boys basketball team lost 74-67 to Western Sierra Collegiate Academy Saturday in the third-place game of the seventh annual Wildfire Classic hosted by Foresthill High School (Foresthill, Calif.).

Nathan Waite complemented Schinzing with 13 points and Kyman Berger added 12. Schinzing, a 6-foot-3 junior, shot 10-for-14 from the field. The Falcons played without leading scorer Zane Warkentin, who had a back injury.

The Falcons fell behind by 18 in the second quarter and never recovered. Western Sierra (Rocklin, Calif.) led 40-27 at halftime.

On Friday, Warkentin scored 17, Berger had 15 and Luke Bonafede added eight in the 62-61 loss to Rio Vista (Calif.) in the semifinals. Warkentin also had 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals and seven assists in Sierra Lutheran's 69-57 opening round win over Foresthill on Thursday. Waite also grabbed 10 rebounds against Foresthill.

GIRLS

Sierra Lutheran knocked off the Foresthill Wildfires, 47-21, Saturday afternoon to capture third-place at the Forest Lake Christian School Christmas Classic in Auburn, Calif.

Aleyna Gilson scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Taylor Davison scored 11, while Brynna Hansen and Amanda Almeida had 10 points each. Hansen also had three steals and three assists.

Earlier on Saturday, Sierra Lutheran fell to Forest Lake 40-28 despite 10 points from Gibson and eight by Hansen.

Almeida had 12 points and two steals on Friday night in Sierra Lutheran's 45-24 loss against Western Sierra Collegiate Academy.