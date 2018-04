Zane Warkentin scored four times to lead the Sierra Lutheran Falcons to a 14-4 Western 1A baseball season-opening win over Whittell on Tuesday afternoon at Lampe Park.

Michael Davis, Seth Houghton and Zac Houghton combined to register nine strikeouts for the Falcons, who improved their overall record to 8-1 (1-0 league).

Sierra Lutheran is scheduled to host Whittell for a double header Friday starting at 1 p.m. at James Lee Park in Indian Hills.