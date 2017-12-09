Falcons defeat Sage Ridge

Despite playing without leading scorer Zane Warkentin, Sierra Lutheran High School's boys basketball team rolled to a 63-38 win at home over Sage Ridge on Thursday night.

Kyman Berger led the Falcons with 14 points, Brett Walker scored 12 and Luke Bonafede added 11 plus 11 rebounds and three steals.

Logan Schinzing hauled down seven defensive rebounds. Thomas Mellum and Walker finished with three steals apiece.

The Falcons improved their overall record to 3-2 for the season.