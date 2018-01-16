Falcons’ boys share league lead

The Sierra Lutheran Falcons are in the thick of a four-way race for first-place in the Western 1A boys basketball standings thanks to three big wins last week.

Sierra Lutheran (7-1 league, 13-4 overall) and Whittell shared first-place, with Mineral County (6-1) and Virginia City (6-2) in hot pursuit coming into this week's action.

Three players scored in double figures on Saturday to lead Sierra Lutheran to an easy 62-33 win at home over Excel Christian. Zane Warkentin led the way with 15 points, 10 steals and four assists, Logan Schinzing added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Luke Bonafede had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Falcons also bested Sage Ridge on Friday, 47-38, and posted a big 45-33 win against Whittell on Wednesday in Zephyr Cove.

Warkentin scored 10 points and dished out five assists, while Schinzing grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Falcons past Whittell (15-2 overall).

GIRLS

Amanda Almeida scored 13 points and Ruth Boogman added 10 to lead Sierra Lutheran to a 28-15 win over visiting Excel Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Almeida also contributed 13 rebounds. Taylor Davison had six steals.

Boogman scored 12 and Aleyna Gilson 11 on Wednesday in Sierra Lutheran's 41-33 win at Whittell.

Sierra Lutheran visits Coleville for league games tonight, with the varsity girls scheduled to play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.