Five inducted into Douglas Football Hall of Fame

Brandon Griffith, Kyle Luken, Tim Rudnick, David Snow and Kyle Wentz are the newest members of the Douglas High School Football Hall of Fame.

The five were honored during the Tigers season opener on Friday against Sparks.

BRANDON GRIFFITH

Griffith was quarterback for the 1998 and 1999 Douglas teams, leading the Tigers to the playoffs both seasons. He was team captain in 1999.

He went onto to play for Southern Oregon from 2001-2004, helping the Raiders to a 25-15 overall record and NAIA Independent conference titles in 2001 and 2002 and two appearances in the national playoffs.

He was selected as captain for the Raiders and in 2003 throw for 1,518 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight starts. He had 14 total TDs.

Griffith graduated from SOU in 2005 with Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus in management and a minor in economics.

Griffith thanked his parents Chris and Yvette Griffith and his brother, Chris for setting the example for him. He also thanked his wife, Stephanie.

Griffith's brother was also a standout at Douglas and went onto to be the starting kicker at UCLA.

Brandon also said he's honored and humbled to be selected to the Douglas Football Hall of Fame, and particularly honored to be selected with one of his former teammates and lifelong friend, Wentz. He also thanked the committee, all of his teammates and coaches throughout the years at Douglas, and particularly coaches Rippee, Monfiletto and Wilcox.

Kyle Luken

Luken was a starter in 2002 and 2003, helping to lead the Tigers to an 11-1 record and a Northern 4A runner-up finish in 2003.

Luken was an All-Northern Region outside linebacker his senior year. Luken graduated from San Diego State with a degree in business and is now serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Luken thanked his parents, Dan and Malinda, his sister Tisha Lagrone, and brother Tyrale for all of their support.

"It has been an honor to be a Tiger, thank you to all of my teammates and coaches for their continued support. We were a great team because of our unity and unselfishness," Luken said.

Luken was unable to attend the ceremony.

Tim Rudnick

Rudnick became the starting quarterback for the Tigers midway through his junior year in 2007.

In 2008, Rudnick set Douglas team records for single season passing yards (2,518), completions (163), and touchdowns (24).

Rudnick was an all-league second team pick in 2007 and the Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year and first team all-region in 2008.

Also in 2008, Rudnick was named as captain and received the Kevin Lehr Memorial Senior Award that epitomizes leadership.

Rudnick was also outstanding in basketball and baseball. As a senior, Rudnick was named the Record Courier Male Athlete of the year and was voted Male Athlete of the Year by the Sierra Nevada Media Group.

Rudnick earned an engineering degree from the University of Nevada.

Rudnick thanked all of his teammates and coaches over the years. He especially thanked coaches Jay McFadden, Mike Rippee, and Ernie Monfiletto. He also credited his success to his family.

"It was an absolute honor and privilege to wear and compete in the Black and Orange for Douglas High School," said Rudnick, who added he's extremely humbled to be honored. "With God, all things are possible."

David Snow

"I am honored to be remembered and inducted into the Douglas High School Football Hall of Fame," Snow said.

Snow played football, basketball and track at Douglas.

In 1974, Snow helped lead Douglas to its one state title when the Tigers won the state 2A championship.

Snow was first team all-state offensive tackle and all-state honorable mention defensive end.

Snow earned a scholarship to play football at Idaho. Snow thanked the committee and the community.

Snow was unable to attend the ceremony.

Kyle Wentz

Wentz started on the 1998 and 1999 teams. Wentz earned honorable-mention all-division honors at defensive back his junior season and was chosen as a captain and earned first-team all-division and second-team all-conference honors at defensive back during his senior year.

During the '99 season, Wentz led the team in tackles and interceptions. He also earned the prestigious 'Striker' award and was the only player to receive the coveted "Skull and Cross Bones" sticker. Wentz was named the special teams MVP.

Wentz graduated from the University of Nevada with a degree in business.

Wentz said he feels blessed to play for coaches Rippee, Monfiletto, Wilcox and Roman as well as some of the greatest players and teammates to have ever worn the orange and black.

Kyle also thanked the committee and his parents.