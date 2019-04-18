Elks donate to youth sports

The Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 contributed $600 toward the purchase of new equipment for the Douglas County Recreation's Youth Sports Program. The donation toward additional goal, soft sticks and balls will allow the opportunity to develop a youth lacrosse league that has never before been available to the children of Carson Valley.

"Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today's veterans, and improve the quality of life," according to a statement.

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department thanked the Elks for supporting the Douglas County Recreation Youth Sports Program.