Early kickoff pays for Douglas High at Wooster

The Douglas Tigers outscored Wooster 28-0 from late in the first half to midway through the fourth quarter Friday evening.

The Tigers won 42-14 at Wooster High. The game kicked off at 4 p.m.

Sophomore running back Trevor Kruger and junior running back Race Coman both scored twice to lead the Tigers.

Coman grabbed a 30-yard pass from quarterback Colton Weidner midway through the first quarter for the Tigers first score. Wooster would tie the game with 6:29 to play in the second quarter.

Josh Shaw would give the Tigers the lead for good on a five-yard run with 1:36 to play in the first half.

In the second half Kruger would score on a eight-yard run and a 30-yard run, both in the third quarter as Douglas started to pull away. Coman would score again with 9:15 to play in the game to give the Tigers a 35-7 margin. Wooster would add a score with under four minutes to play.

Douglas' Chris Flores would score on a 70-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go for the final score.

Douglas is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Sierra League play. The Tigers host Galena at 7 p.m. next Friday for Homecoming.