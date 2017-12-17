Dunkelman wins race for Douglas ski team

Sean Dunkelman and the Douglas Tigers opened their Tahoe Basin Ski League season on an update note Tuesday with a runner-up performance at Alpine Meadows/Squaw Valley.

Dunkelman sped to first-place in the giant slalom race and four Douglas boys cracked the top 10 to capture second-place in the team standings by a 214-204 margin behind North Tahoe. North Tahoe racers took the second- through fifth-place positions.

Dunkelman, a senior coming off a successful fall season when he ran to a berth at the NIAA state cross country championships, won this race with a combined two-run time of 1:00.68, just a fraction ahead of North Tahoe's Guthrie Goss (1:00.79). Dunkelman clocked a 30.33 on his first run, one-hundredth of a second ahead of Goss.

Also for Douglas, Sloane Niccoli placed sixth (1:03.23), Luke Walters seventh (1:03.86) and Matt Shick 10th (1:05.44). Kaehler Angelo placed 13th and Blake Harper 20th to give the Tigers six finishers in the top 20.

In the girls race, Ariana Bilderback led Douglas with her 18th-place time of 1:18.84. Savannah Pinto also finished 22nd, Dana Meriam 24th, Isabella Timpone 29th and Kamryn Harper 30th.

Douglas finished fourth in the team standings with 135 points. Truckee won the girls team title over North Tahoe, 215-203, while South Tahoe finished third with 173 points.

The next Tahoe Basin Ski League race is scheduled to be held on Dec. 20 at Mammoth Mountain Resort.