Dunkelman places third in slalom race

Sean Dunkelman captured third-place for the Douglas High alpine ski team on Thursday during a Tahoe Basin Ski League slalom race in South Lake Tahoe.

Dunkelman clocked a time of 49.75 seconds for two runs, just one second out of first-place in the boys race, to lead Douglas at Heavenly Mountain Resort's World Cup Run.

Five Tigers were top-30 finishers in the boys race, including Mateo Luri in 19th, Blake Harper 20th, Tyler Kellar 23rd and Kurtis Gray 29th.

South Tahoe's Luke Allen came from behind to pick up a narrow victory over Payton Norton of Whittell. Allen stood in second-place, two-hundredths of a second behind Norton after the first run, and took first-place in a combined time of 48.73. Norton, who had won the two previous league races, finished second in 48.95.

Meanwhile, four Douglas racers cracked the top 25 in the girls race. Emily Hillman led the Tigers with a 12th-place time of 1:06.74. Ariana Bilderback placed 15th, Kamryn Harper 17th and Hannah Shaw 22nd.

Incline swept the top two places, as Belle Johnson (51.34) edged past Rachel Meyer (54.45) for the win.