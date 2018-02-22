Dunkelman leads Douglas alpine skiers

Sean Dunkelman raced to third-place to help the Douglas High boys alpine ski team end its regular season on an upbeat note on Feb. 13 during a Tahoe Basin Ski League slalom at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village.

Dunkelman posted a two-run time of 53.47 seconds to place third in the race and lock up second-place in the season boys points standings.

Douglas finished third in the boys team standings with 170 points, behind North Tahoe (207) and South Tahoe (190).

Whittell's Payton Norton won the race in 51.80, while North Tahoe's Trent Carter (53.14) edged Dunkelman for second-place.

Sloane Niccoli also placed 10th for the Tigers, Dante Luri finished 24th, Mateo Luri 25th and Tyler Keller 29th.

When the season points were tallied, Norton took top honors with 278 points, five better than Dunkelman.

In the girls race, Ariana Bilderback led Douglas with her 14th-place finish. Kamryn Harper also finished 21st, Hannah Shaw 22nd, Savannah Pinto 26th and Bella Timpone 39th.

Incline's Belle Johnson clocked a 56.31 to capture first-place by nearly a full second ahead of North Tahoe's Jillian Ferre.

The league championships will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Alpine Meadows.