Dunkelman, Hillman set pace for Douglas alpine

Douglas High's Sean Dunkelman and Emily Hillman finished as leaders for their respective boys and girls races on Wednesday during a Tahoe Basin Ski League slalom race at Alpine Meadows.

Dunkelman took fourth-place and Hillman placed 12th for the Tigers on a day when racers were challenged by conditions that included a mixture of rain and snow.

Dunkelman, a senior who won the league's season opener on Dec. 12 at Alpine Meadows, posted a combined time of 1 minute, 27.60 seconds in the boys race. He finished less than three seconds behind the winner, Incline senior Winston Pretti (1:24.81), who came from behind to edge past fellow Far West Ski Association team member Payton Norton (1:25.35) of Whittell.

Hillman clocked a time of 1:57.32 in the girls race while teammate Ariana Bilderback took 13th in 2:01.49. Dana Meriam placed 17th (2:11.96), Savannah Pinto 18th (2:11.99) and Kamryn Harper 19th (2:14.27) to give Douglas five finishers in the top 20. Magnolia Neu of North Tahoe won the girls race (1:30.00), more than six seconds ahead of the runner-up.

The Tigers' Kaehler Angelo placed 16th in the boys race, while Carson Shaw placed 21st and Dante Luri 22nd for the Tigers.

The North Tahoe boys placed five skiers in the top 10 and produced a team score of 205 points. Whittell edged out Douglas by a 180-172 to capture second-place, ahead of South Tahoe with 168, Incline with 120 and Truckee with 90.

Recommended Stories For You

In the girls race, North Tahoe swept the top three places and finished with a team total of 214 points. Truckee took second-place with 190 points, followed by Douglas with 168, South Tahoe with 158 and Incline with 104 (team scores are comprised of the top four finishers).

The Tahoe Basin Ski League season will continue on Thursday at Kirkwood Mountain Resort with a giant slalom race.

Editor's note: Justin Scacco of the Sierra Sun contributed to this story.