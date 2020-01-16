Douglas wrestling takes two golds from home invitational

The Tigers took eighth place as a team with 69 points at their home invitational over the weekend.

Head coach Jake Fair said the 28-team turnout was the biggest Douglas has had at its home tournament in 10 years.

The Tigers also had two lightweight wrestlers take the top spot on the podium as Victory Valdez (109 pounds) and Conner Morris (113 pounds) won gold.

Valdez won his first three matches by fall and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in his championship match against Dayton’s Jay Parsons.

Parsons cut the gap to 5-3, but that’s as close as Valdez came to getting knocked off on the day.

“It feels great. I wasn’t expecting to win, but I tried my hardest,” said Valdez. “I put my all out there and I had a fun time doing it.”

Morris put together an equally impressive tournament with two wins by fall, one by major decision before sneaking away with the title after a third period comeback in his championship match.

Morris trailed 7-2 entering the third period before turning things around and picking up a 9-8 decision win.

“I really believed in myself. … I saw he was gassed. I cut his hands away, turned and faced him and I knew the match was over,” said Morris. “I think I can improve on a couple things, improving my shots, but I think I wrestled pretty good.”

Sam Hurley only lost once at 195 pounds, ending the day with a 3-1 record and having all three wins come by pin.

Vance Hickman (120) and Hunter Morris (106) both had three wins over the course of the day before getting beaten in the consolation semifinals.

Douglas High girls basketball steamrolls Wooster

A 30-0 start resulted in a 60-5 win for the Tiger girls basketball team Tuesday, opening up Sierra League play with a dominant win on their home floor.

Riley Mello had 22 points for Douglas in the win while Taylynn Kizer added 10 more.

“Our defense and our communication. That’s something that never stopped,” said Douglas junior captain Brooklyn Galliett on what was working well for the Tigers on Tuesday.

“We’re able to see the court and see other people open,” added Mello.

UP NEXT: Douglas (9-5, 1-0) will host Galena (3-11, 0-1) in another league matchup Friday in Minden.

Tiger boys hoops hold off Wooster push

At one point in the third quarter, Douglas High boys basketball led by 21 points.

By the end of the quarter the Tigers’ lead had been cut to 11 and with 7:25 to play in the fourth, Douglas led Wooster by just six points.

After a timeout, Douglas held Wooster to just two points through the rest of the game, winning 70-51 in its Sierra League opener.

“When they started getting scrappy we had to pick up the energy and start going back at them,” said Douglas junior Matthew Goff, who scored nine points. “From there on, we just need to learn to keep our energy from the start.”

It was Chris Thacker who had the biggest night on the score sheet for the Tigers, draining seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 27 points.

“If it’s falling, it’s falling. My teammates are going to find me,” said Thacker postgame.

UP NEXT: Douglas (5-9, 1-0) will stay on its home floor Friday for another Sierra League contest against Galena (11-3, 1-0).

Douglas skiing hosts home meet

Douglas High boys skiing had a number of finishes inside of the top 20 over the weekend in their home meet at Heavenly Ski Resort.

Zachary Korzeniewski was the fastest finisher for the Tigers in 10th while Treyson Ballingham (13th), Calvin Celio (14th) and Michael Rubio (15th) weren’t far behind.

As a team, Douglas finished with 176 points, which was the third most behind North Tahoe (216) and South Tahoe (189).

On the girls’ side, Kamryn Harper was the fastest finisher for the Tigers, taking 17th.

Hannah Shaw took 19th for Douglas while Dana Merriam and Madeline Annett crossed the line in 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

As a team, Douglas took sixth with 147 team points.