Douglas wrestling rolls in home opener

Douglas High wrestling had a couple wrestlers get another chance to get their feet early in the season against Wooster as the Tigers defended their home floor with a 60-9 win Wednesday night.

Of the four Tigers that got a chance to wrestle a varsity opponent, Max Smith and Caine Klein were both able to pick up wins by pin in the first round.

Smith, who wrestled at 126 pounds, got to work early tilting Wooster’s Luc Koch to his back and manuevering his way into a pinning position just 1:34 into the opening round.

At 152 pounds, Klein did much of the same picking up his first varsity win in 59 seconds.

Douglas head coach Jake Fair thinks part of Klein’s quick learning as a freshman on the mat has come from his mixed martial arts background.

“He’s a newcomer to the sport. He actually has a jiu-jitsu background,” said Douglas head coach Jake Fair. “For him to come up and work a setup, right into a front headlock into a cow catcher for the pin was pretty cool to watch.”

The most competitive match came in the opener between Douglas’ Hunter Morris and Wooster’s Izzy Smith at 106 pounds.

Morris, a Tiger freshman, took an early 2-0 lead with a takedown late in the first round, but Smith responded with a takedown of her own in the second period.

Two escapes left the match at 3-3 headed into the final two minutes where Morris took a 4-3 lead on an escape, but Smith’s takedown late in the round was enough to giver her a 5-4 decision win.

“I thought Hunter had a great match,” said Fair. “Izzy is an experienced sophomore. She did a lot of offseason work.”

Douglas’ Gabe Deaton fell to Wooster’s Shane Hepner by pin in 1:35 at 138 pounds.

Even with limited action, Fair was still pleased with what the Tigers’ showed on the mat.

“I saw the moves that we worked on (in practice) and that was very promising,” said Fair. “We were working our setups from the neutral and top positions. We were making turns and that’s exactly what we were after.”

UP NEXT: Douglas will head to Pershing County Saturday for a tournament.

JV results

Prior to the varsity match, Douglas and Wooster wrestled two junior varsity matches.

Wooster’s Liz Cortez pinned Douglas’ Adeline Chapton in 4:53 at 126 pounds.

At 106 pounds, the Tigers pitted two of their own wrestlers against each other in Shelby Bell and Jacob Lewis. Lewis won by pin in 2:19.