Douglas wrestlers open in Fallon

Led by a solid nucleus of returnees, the Douglas High wrestling team opens its season this weekend at the Earl Wilkens Memorial Tournament in Fallon.

The tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Churchill County High School. Second-year head coach Jacob Fair is anxious to see the Tigers in action coming into a tournament that traditionally features many of Northern Nevada's top programs.

"We're really looking forward to getting this season started," Fair said. "I think we have a strong team with a lot of potential … we might have a few surprises this season. A lot of the things we've been building for the last couple of years are starting to come to fruition."

The Tigers are led by senior Blake Murray, a third-place medalist in the 170-pound weight class at last season's 4A state tournament. Murray, who has signed to play baseball at Xavier University, will wrestle at 195 pounds to start this season.

Other returnees include seniors Andrew Williams at 132 pounds and Mason Melhus at 145 or 152 pounds. Shane Trivitt, a junior who will serve as one of the team's captains, is set for the 138-pound division and Gabe Wetzel at 160 pounds.

The Tigers open their Sierra League dual meet schedule on Wednesday against Bishop Manogue in Reno and then make their home debut on Dec. 13 against Damonte Ranch.

Douglas will host its annual Carson Valley Lions Club Invitational later this month.