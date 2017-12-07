Douglas wrestlers go 5-3 at Fallon tourney

Blake Murray, Mason Melhus and Gabe Wetzel provided highlights last weekend when the Douglas High wrestling team posted a 5-3 record at the Earl Wilkens Memorial dual team tournament in Fallon.

Murray went 7-1 in the 195-pound weight class (his only loss came in a 220-pound match), highlighted by an 8-4 win over South Tahoe's Jose Leon, the 3A state 170-pound runner-up last season. Murray placed third in the 170-pound weight class at the 4A state tournament this past February.

Meanwhile, Melhus and Wetzel provided a good 1-2 combo in the middle weights. Melhus pinned five opponents at 152 pounds, two were in 23 and 27 seconds with the latter putting the Tigers in position to win their dual against Yerington. Wetzel won four matches by fall at 160 pounds, including wins in 32 and 34 seconds. The two Tigers registered back-to-back falls in the first period that helped the Tigers defeat Churchill County.

On Friday, the Tigers defeated tournament host Churchill County, 45-27, and Yerington, 39-34, lost 59-8 against Lowry Blue, then defeated South Tahoe, 39-17. On Saturday, the Tigers lost 51-30 against Elko, then defeated Lowry Gold 42-30, lost 67-6 against defending Northern 4A Region champion Spanish Springs, and finished with a 39-18 win over Wooster.

Other highlights included Andrew Williams, who won his 132-pound match against South Tahoe in 8 seconds, plus a 6-4 win over Lowry's Nathen Blanco. Chad Singer collected four wins at 182 pounds, including a 50-second fall against Wooster.

Douglas, a 60-12 winner at Bishop Manogue to open the Sierra League dual meet season on Wednesday, returns to action today and Saturday when the Cody Louk Memorial is held at the Winnemucca Events Center in Winnemucca.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tigers celebrate their home opener Wednesday with a 6 p.m. Sierra League dual meet against Damonte Ranch. They are also scheduled to host the Carson Valley Lions Club Invitational on Dec. 22-23 at Douglas High.