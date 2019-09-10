Douglas volleyball powers past Reed

When Douglas volleyball was cruising Tuesday night, it wasn’t much of a competition between the Tigers and the Raiders.

In the end, Douglas came out with a four-set victory over Reed by a final of 25-22, 13-25, 25-11, 25-20.

The opening set of Thursday’s non-league contest was competitive as the two squads traded points until Douglas jumped out in front, 20-15.

Following a Raider timeout, Reed cut the lead to one before Marin Collins bruised a ball off the far sideline for a kill to end the opening set, 25-22.

Collins ended the night with seven kills up front.

Reed responded to dropping the first set by jumping out to a 16-4 lead in the second set, ultimately taking the second frame 25-13.

Douglas coach Suzi Townsell thought the struggles of the second set were mainly centered around the Tigers’ passing.

“When our passing got together it changed the whole scope of things,” said Douglas head coach Suzi Townsell. “Once we cleaned that up, yes absolutely, we (have) a pretty good front row.”

Even with some momentary lapses in passing, the Tigers’ play out of system kept them in plenty of points.

It didn’t take long for Douglas to regain its rhythm as the Tigers exploded out of the break with a 14-5 advantage in the third set, forcing the Raiders to spend a timeout.

Douglas’ Anna Bertolone, a UC Irvine commit, made a diving dig that floated over the net and found hardwood, igniting the Tiger fans in attendance prior to the Reed timeout.

Mieka Cole and Riley Mello each added a putaway before the Raiders could try and stop the bleeding.

After a Mia Bertolone ace, Anna put the third set on ice with an emphatic kill that landed in between all six Raider players.

Anna Bertolone ended the night with a team-high 11 kills and tied for the team high in digs with 10 alongside libero Olivia Johnson.

It wasn’t just Bertolone’s production up front for the Tigers as numerous Raider attacks were returned to sender by several members of the Tigers’ front line.

Senior captain Cierra Schinzing led Douglas with three solo blocks while Collins also made an impact up front with two solo blocks and a block assist.

In the fourth set, attacking errors let Reed hang around before the Tigers put the finishing touches on the contest.

FINAL – Douglas 3, Reed 1



Tigers need four sets, but they pick up a 25-22, 13-25, 25-11, 25-20 win over the Raiders to move to 13-5 on the year. #niaa #nvhsfb pic.twitter.com/8QJW5rX2HF — Carter Eckl (@CarterEckl) September 11, 2019

UP NEXT: Douglas (13-5) is off to its best start since the 2016 season and will look to continue rolling along when the Tigers take on Spanish Springs (7-5) Thursday at home.

“It’s a good span and it’s nice. They’re very excited and that’s a cool thing,” said Townsell.