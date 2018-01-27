Douglas trio skis to top-10 finishes at Heavenly

Sloane Niccoli, Emily Hillman and Kamryn Harper registered top-10 finishes to provide highlights for the Douglas Tigers during their Tahoe Basin Ski League slalom on Thursday afternoon at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Hillman and Harper placed seventh and 10th respectively to lead the Douglas girls, while Niccoli took eighth-place in the boys race on the fourth stop of the league's season schedule.

As a team, Douglas captured third-place in both the girls and boys races and finished third behind North Tahoe and South Tahoe in the meet's combined standings.

With a foot of fresh snow covering Heavenly's World Cup Run, Payton Norton of Whittell won the boys race with a combined time of 43.14 for two runs, 1.40 seconds ahead of North Tahoe's Quinn Early in the runner-up position.

Niccoli checked in with a time of 51.55 to lead a group of five Douglas racers who cracked the top 20.

Sean Dunkelman rebounded from misfortune on his first run and came back to place 11th overall — his 23.39 clocking was the fourth fastest of the second run. Kaehler Angelo placed 12th, Dante Luri 16th and Carson Shaw 19th for the Tigers.

Douglas also had five racers place among the top 20 in the girls race. In addition to Hillman (58.49) and Harper (1:07.91), Hannah Shaw placed 12th, Savannah Pinto 15th and Maya Smith 19th.

Madeleine Roberts (45.24) edged teammate Aliza Neu (45.56) to give North Tahoe a sweep of the top two places.

The next Tahoe Basin Ski League race is a slalom scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Sierra-at-Tahoe. A giant slalom at Heavenly is also scheduled to be held on Feb. 8.