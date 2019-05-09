Douglas track qualifies numerous athletes for regionals

Jacob Lynch competes in the league championships on Saturday for Douglas at Carson High.

Ron Harpin

The Douglas High boys and girls track teams qualified numerous athletes for the regional championships at the league championships which were held Saturday at Carson High.

The league championships also served as a qualifier for this Saturday’s Northern 4A Championships at Reed High. The top three finishers at regionals will qualify for the State Championships.

The Douglas boys 4×400 relay team of Cody Jackson, Celime Garcia, Dylan McNally and Luke Gansberg had the second fastest time on Saturday to qualify for regionals in 3:30.28. The Douglas 4×800 team of Garcia, Jackson, Matthew Kruse and Michael Magee had the third fastest time in qualifying in 8:16.76.

Also for the Douglas boys, Andrew Hawn qualified in the 100 in 11.48 and the 200 in 23.13, Gansberg qualified in the 400 in 51.65, Garcia qualified in the 800 in 2:03.76 and Soma Baligad qualified in the 400 in 4:44.64.

The Tigers other two relays also qualified as Kody Gray, Alexander Hawn, Andrew Hawn and Gansberg advanced in the 4×100 in 43.78 and Gray, William Marriott, Hayden Litka and Andrew Hawn qualified in the 4×200 in 1:32.88.

In addition for Douglas, Patrick Larsen qualified in the shot put at 43-2 3/4 and Jacob Costen qualified in the pole vault at 12-6.

For the Tiger girls, Megan Veil had the third fastest time in qualifying in the 300 hurdles in 47.03. Veil, Jessica James, Madi Smalley and Serena Tomassi also had the third fastest time in the 4×200 in qualifying in 1;47.39.

Meleeah McKown had the third best mark of 33 1 1/2 in qualifying in the shot put and the third best mark of 112-04 in qualifying in the discus.

Also for Douglas, Smalley qualified in the 200 in 27.23 and the 400 in 59.61; Maya Smith qualified in the 800 in 2:24.46 and the 1600 in 5:32.23, Hannah Carr qualified in the high jump at 5-0 and Kayla Provost qualified in the long jump at 15-11 1/2 and the triple jump at 32-6 1/2.

GOLF

Douglas takes sixth

The Douglas High boys golf team placed sixth at the Northern 4A Championships held on Monday and Tuesday at Wildcreek in Sparks. Douglas finished just one stroke out of fifth with a 728, finishing just one stroke behind McQueen at 727. Galena won the title with a 593 and was followed by Manogue (625), Spanish Springs (665) and Reno (681).

For Douglas, Jon-Paul McNamara shot a 176 (90-86), Alexander Garton fired a 180 (84-96), Jack Smith shot a 183 (88-95), Tobin Mayott fired a 189 (99-90), Kole Karwoski had a 197 (101-96) and Grant Kuhlman added a 203 (102-101).