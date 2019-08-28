Douglas tennis team comes up swinging

On Tuesday, the Douglas High School boys tennis team had a close match against Galena High School.

Galena won 11-7, but Head Coach Rod Smith said it was a good first effort.

“Overall, I was thrilled with our team play; our team is stacked with competitors that just need a little more experience and confidence,” Head Coach Rod Smith said.

In the first round of the match, the No. 1 singles seed for Douglas, Zach Unger, lost a hard fought set to the No. 1 seed of Galena.

In the second round, there was a turn around. The No. 3 Douglas seed for singles, Moises Deleon, won his set against the No. 2 seed from Galena, scoring the first point of the match for Douglas.

Singles player Unger, and doubles players Josh Herrup and Liam Garrison won the next two points for Douglas this round as well.

“Zach was our best all-around tennis player last year and he’s picked up where he’s left off; He was often times dominant against some pretty strong players” Smith said.

No. 2 singles seed for Douglas, James Jenks, lost as a hard-fought match against the No. 1 Galena seed in an tie breaker. The final score for that match was 6-6 (7-4). Jenks’ teammates were cheering him on, providing moral support and showing incredibly admirable team spirit.

In the last round, both coaches decided to sub in many new players to expose them to a game environment, and Douglas earned four more points.

Douglas faces Bishop Manogue today at home.