Douglas swimmers sweep past Colts

Justin LoPresto, Joey Smithen, Baylee Silveira and Taylor Sullivan were individual double winners for the Douglas Tigers in their Northern 4A conference swimming and diving dual meet sweep against the Wooster Colts on Saturday in South Lake Tahoe.

Douglas won the girls dual, 233-77, and won on the boys side, 88-64 during competition at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center.

BOYS

LoPresto, a freshman, won the 200- and 100-yard freestyle as Douglas scored 1-2-3 sweeps of both races. LoPresto took first-place in the 200 free (2:06.37), followed by Jack Stevenson and Daniel Taylor. He also won the 100 free (56.10), ahead of teammates Noah Primak and Jonah Brees.

Douglas also swept the top three places in the 200 individual medley, led by Smithen (2:13.87), Connor Taylor and Dakota Blaha.

Joshua Beam (1:07.03), Daniel Taylor and Niko Hight went 1-2-3 for Douglas in the 100 butterfly.

Connor Taylor (5:44.12) and Cade Forbes went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle. Smithen took first-place in the 100 backstroke (1:00.22). Stevenson won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.58) and Forbes won the 50 freestyle (25.16).

Alexander Laningham captured first-place in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 153.10 points.

The Tigers' team of Smithen, Stevenson, Taylor and LoPresto combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:50.22). Forbes, Ryan Signorella, Taylor and Smithen won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.53).

Douglas also won the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.93) with LoPresto, Stevenson, Connor and Daniel Taylor.

GIRLS

Silveira, a sophomore, took first-place in the 200 IM (2:19.28), followed by Julia Chappell, Lilyanne Bickmore and Hope Rakow as Douglas swept the top four places.

Silveira also paced a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 100 backstroke with her 1:01.94 clocking, followed by Kaela Forvilly (1:05.47), Cailey Tollman and Catherine Wedin.

Sullivan (27.63) and Angelina Stein went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle, while Bickmore (1:07.71) and Sarah Hyatt swept the top two spots in the 100 butterfly.

Douglas went 1-2-3-4 in the 100 freestyle, led by Chappell (59.97), Forvilly (1:00.53), Natalie Hearn and Angelina Stein and swept the 500 freestyle with Cailey Tollman (6:04.78), Mychael Bellik, Emma Price and Rakow.

Sullivan (1:17.34), Hyatt and Hannah Lyons went 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke.

Silveira, Sullivan, Bickmore and Forvilly won the 200 medley relay (2:00.12). Forvilly, Chappell, Sullivan and Silveira won the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.56). Tollman, Bickmore, Chappell and Hyatt won the 400 freestyle relay.

Emily Hillman and Olivia Tahti took second and third respectively in the 1-meter diving.