Douglas sweeps Reed, Damonte

First-place performances in the 200-yard medley relay put the Douglas High swimming diving team on track to sweep both ends of its Northern 4A conference girls and boys dual meets on Saturday at the Carson Valley Swim Center.

The Tigers won the girls duals, 206-92 against Reed and 241-59 against Damonte Ranch. The Douglas boys outscored Reed 179-74 and Damonte Ranch by a 204-37 score.

In the process, Douglas extended two conference dual meet win streaks: 91 straight for the girls and 76 for the boys.

Kaela Forvilly, Sarah Hyatt, Lily Bickmore and Cailey Tollman combined to win the girls medley relay (2:01.28), then Joey Smithen, Jack Stevenson, Justin LoPresto and Jonah Brees won the boys race (1:53.20).

Individually, LoPresto and Smithen were double winners. LoPresto tied for first-place in the 50 freestyle (24.52) and won the 500 freestyle (5:54.50), while Smithen won the 200 individual medley (2:14.07) and 100 butterfly (57.03).

Lily Bickmore took first-place in the girls 100 butterfly (1:02.26), Julia Chappell in the 200 freestyle (2:12.95) and Cailey Tollman in the girls 500 freestyle (5:44.84).

Mychael Bellik and Natalie Hearn placed second and third in the girls 200 freestyle. Daniel Taylor and Dakota Blaha also placed second and third in the boys 200 freestyle.

Daniel Taylor, Connor Taylor, Jonah Brees and Smithen won the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:42.07). The Tigers also won the boys 400 freestyle relay (3:45.53), as Daniel Taylor came from 12 yards off the pace to catch Reed and take a lead that LoPresto maintained on the anchor leg.

DIVING

Alexander Laningham took second-place for the Douglas boys. Emily Hillman and Olivia Tahti placed seventh and eighth respectively plus Maureen Brennan finished 12th for the girls.