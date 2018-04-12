Douglas sweeps past Hug

Eli Hinojosa pitched a four-inning complete game for the Douglas High baseball team in its 16-1 Northern 4A conference win at Hug on Tuesday in Reno.

Douglas (5-5 conference, 7-8 overall) completed a sweep of its two-game series against the Hawks and remained in the thick of a tight playoff picture. Two games separated eight teams between the No. 2 and No. 9 positions after Tuesday's games.

Hinojosa got stronger as the game went on, and during one stretch, the junior left-hander struck out six straight batters.

Douglas broke the game open with six runs in the second inning and four runs in the third.

The Tigers open a series on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at first-place Reno. The two teams play again at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tiger Field.

This marks the start of a key stretch for the Tigers, who face Bishop Manogue on Tuesday in Reno and then host the Miners on Thursday.

The top eight regular season finishers will qualify for the region tournament on May 8-12 (the final two days at Peccole Park in Reno).