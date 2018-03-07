Douglas spring sports to start this week

Douglas High School's spring sports season is scheduled to begin with a full slate of events this week.

Weather permitting, of course.

Action is set to begin on Thursday when the Tigers' baseball and softball teams open with preseason tournament play. The Douglas baseball team, under the direction of first-year head coach Don Amaral, is set to play a 3 p.m. game at Damonte Ranch in the Mike Bearman Memorial Preseason Tournament. The softball team, led by first-year head coach John Glover, will travel across the Sierra to open in the Victory/Elk Grove Preseason Tournament with a 3:45 p.m. game at the Sacramento Sports Complex against Pioneer (Woodland, Calif.). Both tournaments will continue Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Douglas track and field squad will compete in a Northern 4A conference meet hosted by Reed in Sparks. Hug and Douglas will join Reed for the meet starting at 3 p.m. Kim Tretton coaches the girls team and Kate Berston coaches the boys.

On Saturday, the Douglas swimming and diving team will host Damonte Ranch, Reed and Spanish Springs for a conference meet starting at 9 a.m. at the Carson Valley Swim Center. The Tigers, coached by Greg Taylor (swimming) and Alisa Ashbaugh (diving), are currently riding conference win streaks in which the girls have won 89 straight dual meets and the boys 74 in a row.

On Monday, the Douglas boys golf team opens its Sierra League regular season with a noon tournament hosted by Wooster at Lakeridge Golf Course in Reno. Evan Evans is the team's coach.

Also, the Douglas Girls Lacrosse Club is set to open on Saturday with a High Sierra Lacrosse League contest against Damonte Ranch starting at 10 a.m. at Gardnerville Elementary School.