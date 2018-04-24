Douglas softball team splits with Mustangs

Two big innings propelled the Douglas Tigers to a 10-1 win in game one of their Northern 4A conference softball double header on Saturday at home against Damonte Ranch.

Runs were hard to come by after that, however, and Damonte Ranch came from behind to win 3-2 win game two.

Even so, Douglas (9-5 conference, 16-8-1 overall) remains in the thick of a close race for second-place in the Northern 4A in which two games separate Bishop Manogue, Reed, Douglas and Carson. Damonte Ranch (7-6, 11-8) is sixth in the standings.

In game one, Douglas took control with five runs in the second inning.

Alyssa Smokey slammed a one-out solo home run over the left field fence to ignite the rally. Each of the next six batters put a charge on the ball: Bailey Walter doubled to left field, Amanda Hoffman ripped a liner into the left-center field gap that went for another two-bagger, Kettja Bennett drove two runs home with a double and Mackenzie Brixey dropped a double down the right field line that drove two more runs home for a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers carried their momentum over to the third inning with four more runs, highlighted when Brixey slapped a two-run double into the right-center field gap to make it 9-0.

Walter accounted for the final run in the fifth inning when she homered over the left field fence.

Game two was a different story, though, as the Tigers were limited to five hits by Hailee Sutton.

Haley Doughty hit 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the first inning to help stake Douglas to a 2-0 lead.

Bennett pitched one-hit ball until the Mustangs scored three runs in the sixth inning, sparked by a leadoff triple from Brylynn Vallejos.

Sutton pitched the distance and worked out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh when she got a ground ball for the final out.