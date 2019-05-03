Douglas softball sweeps Reno

Alyssa Smokey threw a complete game shutout as the Douglas High softball team completed a sweep of Reno High on Thursday.

After Douglas won the opener 4-2, Smokey shut out the Huskies as the Tigers won 10-0 in the nightcap.

Douglas scored six runs in the third inning in the nightcap to take a 6-0 lead and control against Reno. Maddie Reger, Ivy Barnes and Deztiny Vaughan all drove in runs during the inning.

Vaughan’s two-run homer gave Douglas a 6-0 lead. Smokey also hit a two-run homer and Mehalia Pete added a homer as the Tigers took a 9-0 lead in the fourth.

Smokey pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking one over five innings in the game that was called due to the mercy rule.

Douglas had 10 hits. Jasmine McNinch, Kettja Bennett and Pete all had two hits for the Tigers.

Douglas 4, Reno 2

In the opener, Vaughan pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two runs on three hits while striking 10 with no walks over seven innings.

While it only scored four runs, Douglas did bang out 13 hits. Bennett went 3-for-4 and McNinch, Barnes and Smokey all had two hits for the Tigers.

Douglas improved to 14-4 in the Sierra League and plays a key doubleheader today at arch rival Carson High, beginning at 11 a.m. CHS is also 14-4 in league, so the two teams will be playing for a top three seed from the league or even higher in today’s doubleheader.