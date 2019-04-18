Douglas softball splits with McQueen

In a battle between two of the Northern 4A's top teams, the Douglas High softball team came back to gain a split of a hard fought doubleheader at McQueen on Saturday.

Both games went into extra innings as McQueen beat Douglas 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning in the opener before the Tigers came back to beat the Lancers 11-7 in eight innings in the nightcap.

In the nightcap the game was tied 7-7 in the eighth when Jasmine McNinch hit an RBI single to give Douglas an 8-7 lead and spark the rally.

Haley Doughty went 4-for-4 for the Tigers with four extra base hits. She had three doubles, hitting a double in the first, second and fourth innings and she homered in the sixth.

Doughty's homer in the sixth helped give Douglas a 6-2 lead. But McQueen scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. But Alyssa Smokey homered in the seventh for the Tigers to tie the score 7-7.

Deztiny Vaughan was the winning pitcher for Douglas, allowing no runs on no hits with no walks over 2 1/3 innings. Douglas was able to touch one of the north's top pitchers in Rylie Miller for seven runs on eight hits over seven innings. Miller did strike out 10.

Bailey Walter also homered in the fourth for Douglas as the Tigers took a 4-0 lead. Douglas had 11 hits. Kettja Bennett and Walter each also had two hits for the Tigers.

In the opener, McQueen won it in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double. The game was a pitchers duel as the Lancers Makayla Webber and the Tigers Vaughan combined for 25 strikeouts.

McQueen hit a solo homer in the first to take a 1-0 lead but Ryleigh Blaire hit a solo homer for Douglas in the seventh to tie the score 1-1.

Webber scattered six hits while striking out 15 over eight innings in her complete game effort to pick up the win. Vaughan was the tough luck loser, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings in her complete game effort.

Blaire and Doughty each had two hits for Douglas.

BASEBALL

Douglas drops two

Jordan Oliver's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for Reed sent the Tigers to the heartbreaking 9-7 loss on Saturday. It was a frustrating loss for Douglas, who led 7-0 before Reed scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score 7-7.

Matthew Goff's three-run homer in the fifth gave Douglas a 7-0 lead. Eli Hinojosa, Camden Brown, Goff, Eli Lyons, Zak Korzeniewski, Andrew Rangel, Evan Simpson and Ayden Murphy all had one hit for the Tigers.

On Tuesday, the Tigers were held to four hits in a 13-0 loss to Reno. Eli Lyons, Andrew Rangel, Matthew Goff, and Ayden Murphy each had a hit for Douglas.