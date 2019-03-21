Douglas softball splits vs. Manogue

Taylynn Kizer helped the Douglas High softball come back for a split of its doubleheader against Manogue on Saturday at home. The Tigers came back to win the nightcap 10-3 after losing the opener 12-2.

Kizer had four RBI to help lead the Tigers to the win in the nightcap. Kizer singled home a run in the second and homered in the fifth.

Jasmine McNinch also had an RBI triple in the second as Douglas took a 3-1 lead. Alyssa Smokey's RBI single in the bottom of the first tied the score 1-1 for Douglas

The Tigers scored four runs in the third to take a 7-2 lead. Smokey hit a solo homer and Maddie Reger, McNinch, and Kizer all also had RBIs in the big inning.

Kettja Bennett got the win for Douglas. She allowed three runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out six in her complete game effort.

In the opener, Manogue homered to take a 1-0 lead in the first. The Miners added four runs in the third and fourth to take a 10-1 lead.

Douglas managed only four hits in the game as Ryleigh Blaire and Bennett each had two hits to account for the Tigers' hits.

BASEBALL

Douglas drops two

The Douglas baseball team dropped two games, losing to Reed 1-0 at home on Saturday and at Reno 10-0 on Tuesday.

Eli Hinojosa was the tough luck loser for Douglas against Reed. Hinojosa pitched a gem for Douglas, allowing just one unearned run on just one hit while striking out six and walking three through six innings. Gage Hoyle pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing no hits and striking out one as Hinojosa and Hoyle combined to hold the Raiders to just the one hit.

Douglas had five hits, including Eli Lyons double in the second inning, but couldn't push across a run. Casey Burfield pitched a complete game shutout for the win for Reed, striking out six while allowing five hits.

One bright spot for Douglas Tigers varsity was a double by Eli Lyons in the second inning.

Christopher Thacker, Hoyle, Lyons, Zak Korzeniewski, and Andrew Rangel all had a hit for Douglas.

Douglas was held to one hit against Reno with Camden Brown picking up the Tigers' only hit.

GOLF

Douglas has solid day

The Douglas boys golf team had a solid round on Tuesday at Eagle Valley East Golf Course as it was just edged out for third by Carson in the Sierra League Tournament.

Galena won the tournament with a 279 and was followed by Manogue with a 284, CHS with a 335 and Douglas with a 339. Damonte Ranch was fifth with a 372.

For Douglas, Alexander Garton and Jon-Paul McNamara each shot an 83, Kole Karwoski fired an 85, Tobin Mayotte had an 88, Jack Smith had a 93 and Grant Kuhlmann added a 106.