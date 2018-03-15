Douglas softball set for twin-bill

The Douglas High softball team will be out to tune up for two upcoming Northern 4A conference tests when it faces a doubleheader against North Valleys on Saturday in Reno.

Weather allowing, the twin-bill at North Valleys is set to start at 11 a.m.

The Tigers were scheduled to play their conference opener on Thursday against McQueen in Reno (the score was unavailable at press time). North Valleys went 3-0 at the El Capitan Classic last weekend in Hawthorne and was set to open its conference season on Thursday at Galena.

Looking ahead, Douglas is playing at home next week against Spanish Springs on Thursday (3:45 p.m.) followed by a double header on Saturday against Reed (11 a.m.). Reed is the defending region tournament champion and Spanish Springs won 27 games last year, including a come-from-behind 11-6 win that eliminated Douglas from the region tournament.

Douglas won three of four games last weekend at the Victory/Elk Grove Preseason Tournament in Sacramento. The Tigers finished on an upbeat note Saturday with a 5-4 win over Christian Brothers (Sacramento) followed by a 7-0 win over Antelope (Calif.).

Deztiny Vaughn and Kettja Bennett combined to pitch a four-hit shutout against the Antelope Titans. Haley Doughty hit 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Alyssa Smokey 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, Mackenzie Brixey 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Ivy Barnes went 2-for-3 with a double from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Earlier in the day, Douglas scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a walk-off win against Christian Brothers. Bennett reached on an error to lead off the game-winning rally, advanced on Brixey's sacrifice bunt, Jasmine McNinch drew a walk and Doughty drove both runners home when she blasted a double to center field.

McNinch also drove in two runs to support Amanda Hoffman's complete game pitching performance. Hoffman allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk.