Douglas softball loses showdown

Opportunity knocked for the Douglas High softball team on Thursday. The Tigers were unable to answer often enough, however, and Spanish Springs capitalized to win 3-1 in a showdown between Northern 4A conference front-runners in Sparks.

Douglas (8-3 conference, 15-6-1 overall) collected seven hits and had runners on base in all seven innings — at least two in each of the final three innings — against Spanish Springs (12-1, 20-2) and ace pitcher Tyra Clary.

Bailey Walter and Amanda Hoffman hit singles with no outs in the top of the seventh inning, only to see Clary close out the game as she set down the next three batters on balls hit to the infield.

Earlier, the Tigers had rallies stall when four base runners were thrown out by the Cougars. Right fielder Alysa Micone threw out two, the last on a play at home to end a sixth inning rally, center fielder Rylee Retzer threw out another and catcher Parks threw out an attempted steal of second base.

Douglas tied the game 1-all in the third when Amanda Hoffman singled and scored on Mackenzie Brixey's sacrifice.

Casey Peck hit 2-for-3, including a fourth inning triple with one out and a sixth inning double. Hoffman also went 2-for-3 to aid the Tigers offensively.

Parks hit 3-for-3, including an RBI double in the sixth inning that extended the lead to 3-1 and another double in the fourth that led to the Cougars scoring their go-ahead run.

Sophomore Deztiny Vaughan pitched a complete game five-hitter to go with five strikeouts and no walks for Douglas. Clary, a sophomore who was the North's Pitcher of the Year in 2017, allowed seven hits and finished with five strikeouts and no walks.