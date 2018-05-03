Douglas softball set for Carson twin-bill

Note: The region tournament will be played May 10-12 at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno. Two teams will advance to the 4A state tournament on May 17-19, also at Bishop Manogue.

Nine players contributed to a 14-hit attack on Tuesday afternoon as the Douglas High softball team cruised to an 11-2 Northern 4A conference victory against Galena in Reno.

Douglas (12-5 conference, 19-8-1 overall) scored three runs after two outs in the first inning then added four more runs in the fourth inning to go up 7-0 against Galena (6-11, 7-17-1). Both teams are jockeying for seeds into the region tournament next week: Douglas in a three-way race for third-place and Galena in a three-way race for the No. 7 and 8 seeds.

The Tigers conclude their regular season on Saturday with a pivotal doubleheader at Carson (11-6, 16-11) that is set to start at 11 a.m.

It's typical of the Douglas-Carson rivalry for the games to be meaningful. For example, the two teams literally played to the final out last year when Douglas secured a berth in the playoffs with two walk-off wins at home against Carson — winning game one 10-8 on a two-run home run and winning game two 7-6 on a two-run single.

On Tuesday at Galena, the Tigers received offensive contributions up and down the lineup. Mackenzie Brixey hit 1-for-3 with three RBI, Jasmine McNinch 1-for-3 with three RBI and Haley Doughty 2-for-4 with one RBI in the top three spots in the order. Amanda Hoffman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Kendal Moore was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI, while Chloie Pratt went 2-for-5. Alyssa Smokey, Casey Peck, Alyssa Smokey and Kettja Bennett added one hit each.

Peck singled one run home to put Douglas on top in the first inning and Smokey followed with a two-run double.

Deztiny Vaughan pitched the seven-inning distance for Douglas. The sophomore right-hander allowed two runs on four hits to go with 11 strikeouts and three walks.