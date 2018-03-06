Douglas skiers wrap up season

Douglas skiers wrap up seasonMarch 6, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 6, 2018Special to The R-C |Douglas High's Sloane Niccoli placed 12th in the slalom, seventh in the giant slalom and ninth overall at the Tahoe Basin Ski League Championships las...Emily Hillman placed 14th in the giant slalom and 18th in the slalom for Douglas at the Tahoe Basin Ski League Championships last week at Alpine Meado...Special to The R-C |Adriana Bilderback placed 19th in the slalom and giant slalom for Douglas last week at the Tahoe Basin Ski League Championships at Alpine Meadows.Special to The R-C |Douglas High senior Sean Dunkelman took second-place in both the slalom and giant slalom last week at the Tahoe Basin Ski League Championships held at...Prev of imagesNext Share Tweet Trending In: SportsBig changes could be in store for Mountain West basketballKirkwood snowshoer wins raceHedwall signs with ConcordiaRaper, Lehman ride to winsMarch weather has come in like a lionTrending SitewideMother, son killed in Kirkwood skiing accidentMarch 11 service set for Grafx8 owner NelsonCarson woman faces felony after shoplifting arrestNo injuries in lunchtime Gardnerville wreckThe March 5 R-C Morning Report