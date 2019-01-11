Douglas ski teams take second

The Douglas High boys and girls ski teams had outstanding efforts in the slalom at the Tahoe Basin Ski League event held on Wednesday at Heavenly.

The Douglas boys took second with 183 points, finishing behind North Tahoe which had 214 points. The Douglas girls placed third with 159 points behind North Tahoe which finished with 214 points and Truckee (202 points).

Two Douglas boys finished in the top 10 and five Douglas boys finished in the top 21. Niccoli Sloan took sixth, finishing his two runs in 26.28 and 28.27 to post a time of 54.55 seconds.

Zachary Korzeniewski placed 10th in 1:01.3. Also for Douglas, Jack Smith was 13th in 1:03.2, Michael Rubio was 19th in 1:08.3 and Treyson Balingham was 21st in 1:10.9.

Four Douglas girls finished in the top 23. Ariana Balderback was 11th (33.35-32.26-1:05.6), Kamryn Harper was 14th in 1:13.6, Audrey Keasling was 21st in 1:23.8 and Emily Nanse was 23rd in 1:32.5 for Douglas.