Douglas, Sierra Lutheran open cross country season

Douglas had five runners take home top 10 finishes at its home cross country meet to open the year last Friday.

Cameron Battcher and Matthew Kruse were third and fourth in their respective races.

Battcher crossed the line in 13:46 in the junior boys race, besting his time from last year’s event by more than two minutes.

Kruse was one second off Battcher’s pace, finishing in 13:47 in the senior boys race to best his opening time from last season by more than a minute.

Both top five finishes helped Douglas take home fourth place team finishes in the junior and senior age classes.

Runners in the meet were separated into classes depending on their age (freshmen, sophomore, junior, senior) while competing along the 2.55-mile course.

The Tiger juniors ended the meet with 100 team points, as Reno took first with 65.

Soma Baligad was 14th for Douglas in the junior group (14:26) followed by Dominic Jackson who was 23rd (15:05), Chad Maricich crossed in 28th (15:21) and Kole Karwoski took 48th (16:08). Austin Alley and Tanner Schultz finished in 51st and 86th place, respectively.

The senior boys were also fourth with 77 team points as Reno led the age class with 66.

Calvin Doerr and Cody Jackson were 11th and 15th for the Tigers in 14:31 and 15:05, respectively.

Nathan Rothschild was 52nd in the senior class and Chris Rowe was 54th.

On the girls side, senior Addison Gregory took ninth in 17:50 while three of her junior teammates placed in the mid 20s as Sophia Maricich was 23rd (21:09), Addie Berger was 25th (21:46) and Gianna Johnson was 28th (22:37).

Fellow Tiger junior Adeline Chapton was 38th in 28:27.

Douglas’ Elena Zarnecki took 27th in the freshmen girls’ class while Shelby Bell was 39th with the sophomore runners.

For the freshmen boys, Douglas had top 10 finishes from Jarom Langkilde (eighth, 15:24) and Jackson Davis (ninth, 15:28).

David Christensen was 17th for the Tiger freshmen while Connor Larkin was 30th.

Douglas ran three boys in the sophomore field with Matthew Gaskell taking the best spot of the three in 40th. Cole Lackore and Isaac Slais were 64th and 72nd, respectively.

Sierra Lutheran opens the season

The Falcons opened their cross country season at the Douglas Class Races.

Two Sierra Luther girls’ runners competed in the event as freshman Christi Kennedy took home 36th in 23:05 and sophomore Sierra Carranza was 38th in 27:33.

William Webster crossed the line in 39th in the sophomore boys’ class in 16:47 while Aaron Waite was 47th in 17:16.

In the junior boys class Andreas Gilson and Jacob Tack finished within nine seconds of each other in 47th and 50th, respectively.