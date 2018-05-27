Douglas seniors sign college letters

A considerable amount of perseverance and effort helped pave the way for a quartet of Douglas High School seniors who will continue pursuit of their respective sports at the college level this coming fall.

Robyne Foster and Caitlyn Costa signed community college volleyball letters during a May 17 ceremony in the school commons, and on Wednesday afternoon, Alex Demaranville-Robinson signed a volleyball letter with William Jessup University (Rocklin, Calif.) and Alyssa Williams signed a soccer letter with Lake Tahoe Community College (South Lake Tahoe) during a ceremony.

Foster signed with Ranger College (Ranger, Texas) and Costa signed with Northwest College (Powell, Wyo.). Both played two varsity seasons while Demaranville-Robinson was a three-year veteran at Douglas.

All three contributed for the Tigers, who qualified for the state tournament in 2016 and compiled an 18-13 overall record last fall.

"We are so very excited to see them play in college; they will have a fantastic adventure," Douglas coach Suzi Townsell said. "They've shown big-time perseverance to get where they are … a true testament that when there's a will there's definitely a way. It's wonderful for our younger girls to see them sitting at the table (signing letters). Our eighth graders see it can be accomplished and they're saying they want to sit at the table, too."

The coach went on to point out that Foster and Costa did not make the cut for their middle school teams.

Recommended Stories For You

"Caitlyn and Robyne had the passion for volleyball and wouldn't let no be their answer," Townsell said.

SOCCER

Williams played junior varsity soccer as a freshman at Douglas, but missed the next three seasons while she focused on her academics. She was clearly elated after signing her letter with Lake Tahoe Community College.

Douglas coach Rick Smith was on hand to congratulate Williams, who played for his JV team in the fall of 2014.

"Alyssa is going to be successful, there is no doubt in my mind. I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do at LTCC," Smith said of Williams. "She has a lot of speed, a lot of energy and she loves the game. I just wish we could have had her the last couple of years, having a striker like her could have made a difference."

The LTCC Coyotes were Golden Valley Conference champions in 2017 with two Douglas graduates on the roster, Caitlyn Bidart and Sydney Woodward.

Bidart, the Golden Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year last fall, recently signed a letter to move on and play for NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Woodward is a defender who is returning for the Coyotes' 2018 season.

"I am very excited about Alyssa," Coyotes coach Jeremy Evans said. "The fact that she's coming from a regional power in Douglas is exciting enough, but her reputation is that of a hard working, coachable player and a great teammate. Those qualities alone, combined with her athleticism, mean she should have a great two-year career at LTCC."

Evans also noted that his recent commitments includes Valerie Sue Meyer, a 2017 Carson High graduate who originally signed a Division I letter with St. Mary's College (Moraga, Calif.), but has announced she is transferring to Lake Tahoe.

VOLLEYBALL

Townsell faced a decision to move players to different roles last season to fill needs on the offensive side. DeMaranville-Robinson, one of the team captains, switched from her normal libero position and was selected second-team all-league as an outside hitter. She played in 73 sets ranked second on the team in service points (154) and aces (35), third in kills (86) and fourth in digs (166, including 16 in a three-set loss against Sierra League champion Bishop Manogue).

"Alex really turned it on her senior year," Townsell said of the 5-foot-5 senior. "We needed more outside hitters and with Alex's vertical she filled the spot amazingly. She's a utility player, also filling defensive and front rows roles in the lineup."

Foster received honorable mention all-league recognition last season as she shared time at setter with Talyn Jackson (Virginia Tech signee who also played on the outside) and Maddy Rozier.

"Robyne worked hard, going to clinics and getting many touches on the ball with coaching from her mom (Marie Foster, Douglas JV coach)," Townsell noted.

The 5-10 Costa played on the outside and middle last year.

"Caitlyn was our consistent right side hitter, but she also plays Outside and middle, so she was true utility player," Townsell said. "Coaches love versatility and Caitlyn fills that role extremely well."