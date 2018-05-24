Douglas seniors play in all-star basketball

Northern Nevada high school basketball seniors were showcased on Tuesday night during the 10th annual Local Sports Program all-star games in Reno.

Douglas High's Ashlynn put the first points on the scoreboard on a 3-point jump shot and went on to score nine to help the Blue team defeat the White, 49-35, in the girls contest at Wooster High School.

In the second half of the evening's doubleheader, there was no lack for offense as the Blue outgunned the White 115-102 in a game filled with dunks and 3-point shots, event coordinator Dan Slater said.

Douglas was represented in the boys game by Ian Ozolins, who scored two points for the Blue team.

In the girls game, Campbell knocked down three shots from beyond the arc to account for her nine points, while Madison Rodgers scored five and Karla Sanchez two for the Blue. McQueen's Kaelei Koenig, an all-state player in Montana and Nevada during her final two high school seasons, led the Blue with 14 points.

In the boys game, Trayvon Cotton of Hug scored 20 points, while Jalen Meadows of North Valleys and Reno's Tommy Challis had 16 and 15 points respectively. Moses Wood of Galena led all scorers with 25 points for the White, while South Tahoe's McCallan Castles had 19 Spanish Springs' Jalen Townsell 18, Fallon's Christian Nemeth 12 and Carson's Trent Robinson 10. Ten players scored in double figures in the boys game.