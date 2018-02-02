Douglas senior signs with Jamestown

Coach Ernie Monfiletto announced the Douglas Tigers will kick off their season on Aug. 17 with a home game against Sparks, followed by a trip to Placerville, Calif., to face Union Mine on Aug. 31. Fall practice will open on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 will be the first day in pads. The Tigers are scheduled to join Bishop Manogue, Carson, Reed and Sparks for a football camp on July 24-26 in Reno.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Cody Freitas was not the largest lineman on the Northern 4A football landscape these past two years.

No problem. The Douglas High senior w picture of excitement on Tuesday afternoon after signing his letter of intent with Jamestown University in North Dakota before a gathering of teammates, coaches and family.

A two-way lineman for Douglas, Freitas said he would play fullback at Jamestown.

"I've always played line so I'm just happy to finally get a chance to be able to get the ball … and hopefully score," Freitas said with a wide grin.

His background as an offensive and defensive lineman will help in the transition to that new role as a blocking back.

"I see that as a good fit for him," said Joe Andrews, who coaches the offensive linemen for Douglas. "As a (blocking) technician, he had the best hands and feet out of our senior group and his explosiveness off the ball is very good."

Freitas earned second-team all-Sierra League recognition for his play last season as the Tigers left guard on offense. He was an honorable mention all-league selection at defensive end in 2016.

"I think no matter where they put him he's going to compete and do a great job," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said.

Freitas admits he was undersized as a lineman for the Tigers, who were 6-5 and advanced to the Northern 4A semifinals in 2016 and went 2-8 in 2017.

"I was kind of one of the smallest ones," he said.

His coaches had a had a different take, though.

"He wasn't undersized in heart, just undersized sometimes as far as matchups with other linemen," Monfiletto said. "He always gives his best and he was always a major contributor to what we did the last two years."

Andrews added: "Cody was not oversized by any stretch. But if you look at him on film, he played much larger than he is."

The Jamestown Jimmies will play their inaugural season this fall as a member of the NAIA Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown (2-9 overall, 2-6 conference in 2017) opens on Aug. 25 at home against Valley City State.

Two other Douglas graduates, Garrett Tenney and Andrew Jensen, have played for Jamestown in the past eight seasons. Jensen received honorable mention recognition as a defensive lineman on the North Star Athletic Association all-conference list in 2017.

"Cody's joining a strong lineage of (Douglas) kids who have been through there," Monfiletto said. "I think it's a great opportunity for kids to go play at Jamestown University; it's a good program and I think they do things the right way."

Freitas didn't need much time to make his decision after visiting Jamestown last weekend.

"The coach scouted me and I guess he liked me," Freitas said. "I went there this past weekend and I just really liked it."