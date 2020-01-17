Douglas roundup: Tigers win home dual over Manogue

The Tiger wrestling team bested Bishop Manogue in Minden Wednesday by a 42-30 final.

Vance Hickman (120) and Jaden Blanchard (132) were the two Douglas wrestlers to earn wins by pin.

Hickman’s win came in the final period while Blanchard quickly picked up a pin in 1:05.

Hunter Morris, Gabriel Deaton, Caine Klein and Same Hurley all won via open weight classes while Mariano Herrera picked up a win by disqualification.

Douglas is now 3-0 in duals this season, according to TrackWrestling.

Tiger boys skiing takes second, boys sixth at Alpine Meadows

Calvin Celio was Douglas’ top finisher on the boys side taking sixth in 1:11.22.

“Calvin Celio had a great race. Out of the top nine racers for the boys, North Tahoe took eight spots, with Calvin from Douglas being the lone non-north Tahoe racer,” said Douglas coach Rob Parks. “This second place finish will help the boys team in their quest to qualify for state in February.”

Dante Luri (13th), Mateo Luri (18th), akary Korzeniewski (19th) and Isaac Leigh (20th) were the next four finishers for the Tigers.

On the girls side, Ariana Bilderback was the Tigers’ top time, finishing in 1:20.15.

Kenadee Morrow was next for Douglas, taking 30th.

As a team, Douglas’ sixth-place finish was just behind rival Carson High School.