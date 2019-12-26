Douglas roundup: Tiger boys hoops bounce back against McQueen, Douglas wrestling fifth at weekend tournament

The Tiger boys basketball team rebounded from its loss to Reed with a 55-49 win over McQueen Saturday.

Chris Thacker led the way for Douglas with a game-high 24 points, hitting 10 field goals from the floor.

Six other Tiger players made it on the score sheet with Camden Brown posting 10 points and Cameron Swain adding eight more.

On Friday, Douglas lost to an athletic and speedy Reed team by a final of 83-54.

The Raiders put together a 23-4 run from the end of the first quarter through the second to take control of the contest.

For a full recap of Friday’s game with Reed, visit: http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

UP NEXT: The win moves Douglas to 5-4 on the year as the Tigers are set to travel south this weekend for a Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Douglas girls drop tight contest against McQueen, best Reed

The Tiger girls basketball team fell 55-53 to McQueen Saturday.

Douglas outscored the Lancers in three of the four quarters, but were outscored 15-3 in the second quarter, which proved to be the difference.

Taylynn Kizer put up a team-high 23 points while Riley Mello had five points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Soleil Cariaga and Karris David each posted five points in the loss.

On Friday night, the Douglas girls were able to dispatch Reed despite a late run from the Raiders.

The Tigers picked up a 48-42 win behind 19 points from Mello and 10 more from Brooklyn Galliett.

For a full recap of Friday’s game with Reed, visit: http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-4) will travel to San Diego for three games in three days, starting Thursday against San Dimas (4-8).

Tiger wrestling takes fifth at Cody Louk Invitational

WINNEMUCCA — Out of the 26 teams in attendance at the Cody Louk Invitational Friday and Saturday, the Douglas High wrestlers managed to take fifth with 98 team points.

Lowry won the team title with 238 points. Reed (197) and Reno (161) were third and fourth, respectively.

Romaine Smokey put together the top finish of the day for the Tigers at 113 pounds, taking third place. Smokey won a match on the front side of the bracket before securing two pins in the consolation rounds to take third place.

Elzie Morris (120) and Mariano Herrera (182) were Douglas’ other two podium finishers on the day.

Morris put together a major decision win and a decision win to start his tournament before being sent to the consolation side after being pinned in the second period of his semifinal match.

After a win by decision in the consolation semifinals, Morris fell in the second period of the third place to take fourth overall.

Herrera lost his opening match of the Invitational, but responded by winning two of his next three, including a second round pin to earn him fifth.

Hunter Morris won two matches before falling the 106-pound semifinals. Victor Valdez also picked up an opening round win at 106 pounds before getting pinned in his second match.

Vance Hickman went 2-2 at 126 pounds while Manuel Garcia also went 2-2 at 170 pounds.

UP NEXT: Douglas will head to the Sierra Nevada Classic this Friday and Saturday at the Reno Livestock Events Center.