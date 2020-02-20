Douglas roundup: Tiger basketball seasons come to a close

The Douglas High boys basketball team nearly was able to topple Carson and punch a ticket to the regional tournament Friday, but the Senators pulled out a 58-51 win in overtime.

A Chris Smalley putback basket with 2.6 seconds on the clock tied the contest and forced overtime. Smalley ended the night with 14 points.

Cameron Swain scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Douglas while Chris Thacker added 13 points of his own in the loss.

Douglas ends the year with a 7-16 overall record and will graduate six seniors in the spring.

“As great young men, their leadership, their ability to be friends is amazing,” said Tiger head coach Corey Thacker. “It was fun to come to practice every single day. They worked their butts off and did everything they can.”

Douglas girls fall at Carson

The Douglas High girls basketball team dropped its regular-season finale Friday at Carson High, 59-45.

The Tigers ended up with the No. 4 seed in the Sierra League after the loss and traveled to Spanish Springs on Tuesday for their Class 4A Northern Regional opener (see accompanying story).

Taylynn Kizer ended her night with a team-high 21 points after going 13-of-15 at the charity stripe.

Lois Tarkanian had 10 points for the Tigers while Riley Mello added seven of her own.

“We tried to change some things up,” said Douglas head coach Brian Mello. “It was a great learning moment, Carson played hard and they’re a great team.”