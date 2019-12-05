Douglas roundup: Tiger basketball opens season strong

Douglas girls basketball waltzes through Hug to open season

The Tigers jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter of play against Hug on Tuesday and never slowed down, opening the season with a 70-33 win over the Hawks.

Everyone who saw the floor scored for the Tigers in the win as Douglas hit five 3-pointers and went 13-of-16 from the free throw line.

Taylynn Kizer posted a team-high 11 points for Douglas in the win while Brooklyn Galliett and Karris David each scored 10.

UP NEXT: Douglas (1-0) heads to Spanish Springs Thursday for the Winter Tip-Off where it’ll take on Foothill (1-0) at 6 p.m.

Tiger boys basketball cruises past Hug to start year

Douglas High boys basketball got its season underway with a 57-37 win on the road against the Hug Hawks on Tuesday.

Complete stats were unavailable by press time.

UP NEXT: The Tigers (1-0) will get a week off before they head to Reno High on Dec. 10.