Douglas roundup: Tennis team seasons end, volleyball and soccer cruise to wins

Tuesday the Douglas High boys tennis team traveled to Bishop Manogue High for team regionals.

The Tigers lost 15-3, but played hard.

“We were very competitive in eight of the 18 sets,” said Douglas head coach Rod Smith. “Manogue showed why they are the number two seed in team regionals.”

Zach Unger, the number one singles player, won one set 7-6 (1) while number three singles player, Moises Deleon, won a set 7-5.

The number three doubles team, Andrew Clutts and Jack Ratcliff, won the final set for Douglas 6-2.

In the first round, Manogue quickly took the lead, winning all six of the sets. Unger, played hard and strategically against the No. 1 singles player from Manogue.

“I was very impressed with Zach’s performance. He pushed the number one singles player to a tie breaker and near pulled out a win,” aid Smith.

In the second round, Douglas began to make a comeback, winning three points. While Unger, Deleon, and Sullivan/Gunderson played well, the other boys continued to play hard and never gave up.

The coaches of both teams also agreed to play some exhibition matches this round to give the non-starters more on-court experience.

In the third round, Manogue sealed the deal, earning six more points and guaranteeing its win.

UP NEXT: The starters continue on to individual regionals next week at Bishop Manogue High School from Oct. 22-25, where they will battle for a shot at making the state tournament.

Tiger girls tennis wraps up team season

Douglas girls tennis lost a close playoff match at McQueen, 8-10, to end the team’s season.

Natalie Alexander won all three of her matches to lead the team.

Amanda Shaffer and Ava Tarkanian each won two of their three singles matches.

Reagan Merriam and Anna Elias earned the eighth point in winning one of their doubles matches.

UP NEXT: The Tiger girls will head to Bishop Manogue High School next week, looking to qualify for the state tournament as individuals.

Douglas volleyball completes season sweep against Wooster

With a 3-1 win Tuesday, Douglas High volleyball completed a season sweep of Wooster by a final of 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21.

Anna Bertolone ended the night with a team-high 28 kills for the Tigers while Mia Bertolone and Fiona Mora dished out 25 and 23 assists, respectively.

Ciera Schinzing had eight kills for the Tigers while Riley Mello added seven more of her own.

Mora and Schinzing each ended the night with a team-high three serving aces.

UP NEXT: Douglas (19-8, 4-2 in league play) will head to Galena (3-16, 0-5), looking to best the Grizzlies for the second time this year.

Douglas cross country runs at Asics Clovis Invite

Both Douglas boys and girls cross country ran at the Asics Clovis Invite on Saturday while competing in the medium school field.

The Tiger girls took 23rd as a team behind finishes from Zoe Brown (43rd) and Addison Gregory (95th).

The field contained 27 other schools competing

On the boys side, the Tigers secured 14th as a team with 363 team points, falling to Ocean View in 13th on a tiebreaker.

Matthew Kruse was Douglas’ top finisher in 42nd while Cameron Battcher and Calvin Doerr were 60th and 62nd, respectively, of 220 entrants.

Tiger soccer dominates Wooster

Douglas girls soccer took full advantage of their fresh legs after a week off in a 6-0 drubbing of Wooster on Tuesday.

Douglas freshman Kylie Martin scored a goal for the Tigers while Madi Smalley added two more.

Devi Schwartz, Bailey Rozier and Amelia Cochran each added another goal for the Tigers.

UP NEXT: The Tigers, now 9-5-1 on the year and 4-1-1 in league play, will head to Galena (12-1-2, 4-0-2) for a rematch from a 1-1 draw earlier this season.