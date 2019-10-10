Douglas roundup: Douglas boys XC fourth, girls sixth at Reed Invite

With 133 team points, the Douglas High boys cross country finished fourth as a team at the Reed Invitational on Friday. Reed won the boys team race with 45 points.

Matthew Kruse led all Tiger finishers, taking 11th in 17:40. Cameron Battcher and Calvin Doerr were next to cross the line for Douglas, finishing in 29th and 32nd, respectively.

Jackson Davis was 45th while Michael Magee (52nd), Dominic Jackson (54th), Chad Maricich (58th), Soma Baligad (70th) and Jaron Langkilde (88th) rounded out the Tiger runners.

On the girls side, Douglas came in sixth place as a team with 141 team points. Galena won the team event with 49 team points.

Just like Kruse, Douglas’ top finisher took 11th as Zoe Brown crossed the line in 21:53.

Addison Gregory was 36th for the Tigers while Leona Hinnant and Akira Kondo were 45th and 46th, respectively.

Sofia DeLange (59th), Elena Zarnecki (64th), Jackeline Gonzales (73rd), Karlyn Ponsness (79th) and Sophia Maricich (81st) also competed for Douglas.

Douglas football handles Wooster

After taking a 21-2 lead at the half Friday, Douglas allowed Wooster to get back into the contest with a tough third quarter.

However, the Tigers buckled down in the fourth quarter and ran away with a 20-point victory over the Colts.

For the full recap see http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

Douglas soccer splits with Carson

The Sierra League rivals met Saturday in Minden for the first time this season as the Douglas girls bested Carson 3-0. Following the girls contest, the Senator boys defeated the Tigers by a matching 3-0 final.

All four teams have this week off before jumping back into league play on Tuesday.

To see how those games wrapped up and what each team needs to do to make the postseason see http://www.recordcourier.com/sports.