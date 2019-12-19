Douglas roundup: Boys, girls basketball best Grants Pass; wrestling holds own in weekend tourney

Friday evening, Douglas High boys basketball took care of visiting Grants Pass by a 70-49 final.

Cameron Swain put up 26 points and seven rebounds in the win, posting a perfect 10-for-10 mark from the free throw line.

Christopher Thacker was 5-of-6 from the 3-point line on his way to 17 points in the win for Douglas.

Dougie Hostler and Christopher Smalley finished with nine and seven points, respectively, in the win.

Saturday, Douglas fell to Lincoln 75-56 in Minden.

Swain and Hostler had 19 and 14 points, respectively, for the Tigers in the loss.

Smalley added four points, eight rebounds and three blocks to his season totals.

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-3) will host Reed (5-1) Friday on its home floor in an effort to knock off a quick and athletic Raider squad.

Douglas girls best Grants Pass

Much like the boys, the Tiger girls took care of business Friday evening against Grant Pass on their home floor in winning 56-31.

Complete stats were unavailable at the time of print.

UP NEXT: Douglas (3-3) will tangle with Reed (1-1) Friday evening in Minden.

Douglas wrestling takes 10th at Lovelock Mustang Invitational

The low-to-mid weights led the way for the Tiger wrestling team Saturday at Pershing County as a number of Douglas wrestlers earned spots on the podium, following their respective brackets.

Gabriel Deaton was the lone Tiger wrestler to win his weight class Saturday at 135 pounds. Deaton went 3-0 on the day with three pins needing only four rounds in total to secure the three victories.

At 110 pounds, Victor Valdez took second place for the Tigers with three first round pins before falling in the finals via pin.

Elzie Morris (120) and Jaxon Nixon (145B) both took third place in their respective weight classes.

Morris put together a 12-1 major decision win before a loss droppped him into the consolation. From there, Morris won by pin and an 8-7 decision in his third place match to round out his tournament.

Nixon went 3-1 on the afternoon with an early win by major decision before two wins by pin in the consolation to earn him third.

Hunter Morris (106), Caine Klein (152B), Manuel Garcia (170), Mariano Herrera (182) and Sam Hurley (195) all fell in the consolation semifinals for Douglas.

UP NEXT: The Tigers will travel to the Cody Louk Invitational this Saturday in Winnemucca for their next tournament.