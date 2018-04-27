Douglas Rodeo this weekend

Junior high and high school rodeo competitors from around Nevada will converge on Carson Valley this weekend when the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club hosts its annual rodeo.

Competition in the ninth stop of the Nevada High School Rodeo Association's 2017-18 season begins today and continues through Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, located on Pinenut Road south of Gardnerville.

The rodeo, which is expected to bring in around 200 families, is scheduled to begin today with the cutting events. On Saturday, competition begins at 9 a.m. with all events, and resumes on Sunday at 8 a.m. The club is hosting an open Tommy Lee Jackpot Team Roping on Saturday night.

The Carson-Douglas Rodeo Club consists of 17 high school and junior high students from the Carson, Douglas and surrounding areas.

Corley Raper won the girls cutting contest with 146.5 points (3.5 ahead of Battle Mountain's Dally Goemmer) last weekend at the Washoe County Rodeo. The Douglas High senior also placed seventh in breakaway roping and ninth in barrel racing and holds down second-place for the season in the state all-around points.

Cashlyn English took second-place in breakaway roping (6.930 seconds for two runs) and Payson McGill took fourth-place in goat tying (18.710).

For the season, Brynn Lehman is tied for first-place in the breakaway roping state points standings and ranks second in pole bending.

The Carson-Douglas club had two junior high winners last weekend at Washoe: Reno McGill in boys goat tying, chute dogging and tie-down roping, as well as McKenzie Raper in girls goat tying. McGill also placed second in bull riding, Raper took second in ribbon roping and Colby Morian placed third in boys goat tying.

McGill leads in the junior high boys all-around points and Raper stands fifth in the all-around girls.

Looking ahead on the schedule, the state junior high school and high school finals rodeo will be held May 24-28 in Winnemucca.

Top qualifiers in each event will move on to compete at national events. The Junior High School National Finals Rodeo will be held June 24-30 in Huron, S.D., the Silver State International Rodeo on July 2-7 in Winnemucca and the High School National Finals Rodeo on July 15-21 in Rock Springs, Wyo.

The season began in September in Battle Mountain, took a two-month break in December and January, then resumed with the spring portion of its schedule in February.