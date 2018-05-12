Douglas punches ticket to state

A pair of three-run homers in the second inning, both by players hitting No. 8 in the order, were the difference for the Douglas Tigers Friday afternoon at the Northern 4A Region Tournament in Reno.

For better and for worse.

First, Kettja Bennett hit a three-run homer in the second inning to put the Tigers on top to stay en route to a 6-1 win against tournament-host Bishop Manogue. In the tournament winner's bracket final, however, Rylee Retzer's three-run homer helped send top-seeded Spanish Springs to a 4-3 win over Douglas.

On Saturday, Hailey Doughty and Chloie Pratt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to break a 3-all tie and Amanda Hoffman pitched out of bases loaded jams in the sixth and seventh innings as the Tigers defeated Manogue, 6-5, to clinch a state tournament berth.

Douglas faced Spanish Springs in the region finals on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Douglas led 1-0 in the second before Amadori Anderson and Hunter Travers singled and Retzer homered to left field as Spanish Springs took a 3-1 lead.

Douglas, the No. 3 seed, cut it to 3-2 in the fifth inning when Kendal Moore hit a two-out solo homer to center field.

Spanish Springs answered in the bottom half of the inning as Alysa Micone doubled and scored when pitcher Tyra Clary helped her own cause with a two-out RBI single to left field.

Douglas scored once to pull within 4-3 in the sixth when Jasmine McNinch was hit by a pitch, advanced on Casey Peck's single and scored on Alyssa Smokey's single to right. The Tigers missed an opportunity to regain the lead, as Hoffman singled to load the bases before Clary retired the side on a ground ball to second base.

Clary pitched the distance, allowed nine hits with seven strikeouts, the last a swinging strike three to end the game with runners on first and third .

Deztiny Vaughan pitched 4.2 innings for Douglas, allowed four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

DOUGLAS 6, MANOGUE 1

Bennett and Smokey homered and Hoffman pitched a three-hitter to help the Tigers pick up their second-round victory.

Bennett's three-run homer in the second inning erased a 1-0 deficit and gave the Tigers a lead they never relinquished and Smokey added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 5-1.

That was more than ample support as Hoffman had eight strikeouts and two walks as part of her complete game performance. The senior right-hander had six strikeouts to end innings and she received further support from a defense that turned double plays to end Manogue rallies in the third and fourth innings.

Bennett hit 3-for-4 while Peck, Smokey and Hoffman added two hits each as the Tigers collected nine of their 10 hits from the 5-through-8 spots in the order.

DOUGLAS 16, DAMONTE 5

Doughty's second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the sixth inning, closed out a 16-5 first round win over Damonte Ranch on Thursday.

Doughty hit 3-for-5 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored for the Tigers against No. 6 seed Damonte Ranch. Hoffman hit 3-for-4 with two RBI, Peck 2-for-3 and Smokey 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Tigers' 14-hit attack.

The Tigers took control from the start as they sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning. Pratt hit an RBI single and Smokey hit a two-run double.

The Tigers extended their lead to 10-0 in the third, highlighted by Doughty's two-run homer to center field and a two-run single by McNinch.

Vaughan pitched all six innings, allowed seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.