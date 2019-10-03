Douglas prep roundup: Boys cross country wins Truckee Invite, tennis enters regional play

Tiger boys cross country wins Truckee Invite

With 39 team points, Douglas boys cross country took home the teal title at the Truckee Invite Saturday.

The Tigers had four runners finish consecutively to round out the top 10 as Soma Baligad, Cameron Battcher, Matthew Kruse and Calvin Doerr took seventh through tenth.

Five more Douglas runners finished inside the top 50 out of the 91 boys runners with four of those five earning marks inside of the top 26.

Douglas girls third at Truckee Invite

Douglas’ Zoe Brown took 11th as the Tiger team overall was third with 73 team points.

Leonna Hinnant and Akira Kondo finished in 20th and 28th, respectively, for Douglas.

Sophia DeLange, Addie Berger and Sohpia Maricich crossed the line back-to-back-to-back taking home 38th, 39th and 40th.

Douglas girls tennis best rival Carson

With a 15-3 win over Carson Tuesday, Douglas girls tennis ended the year with a 6-4 overall record.

“Outstanding play by Lori Ramm, Reagan Merriam-Anna Elias and Kirsten Smith-Cheyenne Williams,” said Douglas head coach Dan Hannah.

Ramm picked up two wins for the Tigers while the doubles pairings of Reagan Merriam and Anna Elias won all three of their sets Tuesday.

Kirsten Smith and Cheyenne Williams went two-for-three in their play against the Senators.

UP NEXT: Douglas will travel to McQueen (7-3) to open up regional play. The Tigers fell to the Lancers 15-3 Spetember 17.

Tiger boys tennis falls to Carson

On Tuesday the Douglas High boys tennis team lost its last match of regular season 11-7.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said Douglas head coach Rod Smith. “We fiercely competed until the very last set.”

Zach Unger won all three of his sets; 6-4, 6-0, and 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

At No. 2, James Jenks won his set in the second round 6-4, and played really well in the other two rounds.

The No. 1 doubles teams, Josh Herup and Liam Garrison won 6-3 and 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team Autsin Sullivan and Tyler Gunderson won 6-2.

The boys also celebrated the seniors that would leave next year at this match.

In the first round, Unger scored the only point for Douglas. In the second round, Unger, Jenks, Herup/Garrison, and Sullivan/Gunderson won the next 4 points for Douglas, keeping the contest tight.

In the third round, Unger and Herup/Garrison won the last points for Douglas, but Jenks played an intense game against the No. 1 singles player from Carson, going into a tie breaker.

UP NEXT: The Douglas boys will continue on to team regionals where they will take on Bishop Manogue (9-1). The Miners bested the Tigers 15-3 in late August in a regular season matchup.

– Contributed by Maureen Smith, Douglas boys tennis team manager

Douglas volleyball drops league contests to Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch

The Tigers snagged the second set from the Miners last Thursday, but fell in four sets in a league contest against Bishop Manogue, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18.

Anna Bertolone had 25 kills for the Tigers to go along with a team-high 15 digs.

Olivia Johnson was 31-of-32 on serve-receive while Mia Bertolone led the team with 22 assists.

Douglas also fell to Damonte Ranch in the fifth set Tuesday evening. No stats were available at the time of press.

UP NEXT: Douglas (15-8, 2-2) will look to maintain its league position against Carson (13-12, 1-3) today (Thursday).

Douglas boys fall to Bishop Manogue

The Tiger boys soccer team lost to Bishop Manogue 4-1 Saturday in Reno.

The win kept the Miners with a perfect record in league play while Douglas fell to 0-10-3 overall and 0-2-2 in the Sierra League.

UP NEXT: Douglas traveled to Reno Wednesday to face Damonte Ranch (2-5-1, 0-2-1).