Douglas posts league win at North Valleys

Despite an overall cold-shooting performance on Tuesday night, the Douglas High boys basketball team started out well and went on to a 66-51 victory against North Valleys in Reno.

Douglas (2-0 league, 2-3 overall) led 19-8 after one quarter in the Northern 4A crossover game against North Valleys (0-2, 0-3). The Tigers were up 32-20 at halftime and then put the game away with an 18-11 run through the third quarter.

It gave the Tigers an important league win on a night when they only shot 23-for-66 from the field and 16-for-39 from the free throw line.

Hunter Morris scored 13 points, Ian Ozolins 12 and Austin Clutts 12 to lead an attack in which 10 Douglas players contributed. Andrew Collins and Josh Carillo also scored nine points each.

Ozolins pulled down 11 rebounds, six on the offensive end. Clutts also handed out four assists.

The Tigers return to action tonight at home with a non-league game at 7 p.m. against Eldorado (Las Vegas), then host Grants Pass, Ore., at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Eldorado is 2-2 after a 96-66 win over Sunrise Mountain on Monday and 78-60 loss against Green Valley on Wednesday. Senior guard Jordan Carter scored 21 points against Sunrise Mountain to lead the Sundevils, who scored 56 points in the second half en route to the win.

GIRLS

Douglas led start to finish in its 48-5 win at North Valleys on Tuesday in a Northern 4A crossover game that saw a running clock during the second half. The Tigers led 24-0 after one quarter and 40-1 at halftime.

Douglas (1-1 league, 2-3 overall) plays host to South Tahoe on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and then Grants Pass at noon on Saturday. The Tigers will also be at home for two league games next week, Tuesday against Spanish Springs and Friday against Reed.